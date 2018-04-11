April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Lebanese PM says economic deals to be signed with Saudi Arabia

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 14:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he had held an "excellent" meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expected Lebanon to sign economic deals with Saudi Arabia soon.

"We will see very soon certain agreements that will be signed with Saudi Arabia vis-a-vis different sectors of the economy, whether it is industry, and tourism and services," Hariri said during a news conference in Beirut without giving further details.

"God willing in the coming few weeks this is what we are trying to work towards," he said.

Lebanon's relations with Saudi Arabia had plunged into crisis in November, when Hariri abruptly resigned from his post as prime minister during a visit to the kingdom.

Lebanese officials said at the time that Saudi Arabia had forced him to step down - which Riyadh denied. Hariri retracted his resignation after returning to Lebanon weeks later, following French intervention.


