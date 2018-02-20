February 20 2018
|
Adar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Lebanese army chief: We will confront any potential 'Israeli aggression'

By REUTERS
February 20, 2018 02:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanon's army will use use every available means to confront any potential "Israeli aggression" no matter the cost, its commander said on Monday.

"I affirm again our categorical rejection of the Israeli enemy infringing on Lebanon's sovereignty and its sacred right to exploit all its economic resources," the Lebanese army quoted General Joseph Aoun as saying on Twitter. "The army will not spare any method available to confront any Israeli aggression, whatever that costs."

US diplomats have mediated recently between the two countries after a surge in tensions over a border wall which Israel is building and over Lebanon's decision to explore for offshore energy near disputed waters.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 20, 2018
Israeli police chief questioned in Knesset over controversial TV interview

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut