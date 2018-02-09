February 09 2018
|
Shevat, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Lebanese govt. minister says country to use oil block disputed with Israel

By REUTERS
February 9, 2018 16:43




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - Lebanese Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil vowed on Friday there would be full exploration in offshore energy Block 9, part of which lies in waters disputed by neighboring Israel.



Lebanon said on Friday it had signed its first offshore oil and gas exploration and production contracts for two energy blocks. A consortium of France's Total, Italy's Eni and Russia's Novatek signed contracts for two of the five blocks that Lebanon put up for tender.

Israel and Lebanon have exchanged threats and condemnation over the tender, amid rising tensions over territorial and marine boundaries.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 9, 2018
UN Secretary-General met with North Korean president at Olympics

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 16 - 30
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut