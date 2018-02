BEIRUT - Lebanese leaders agreed on Tuesday to act regionally and internationally to prevent Israel from building a border wall, and infringing on an energy block in disputed waters between the two countries.



Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed "the Israeli threats, and saw in them ... a direct threat to the stability" of the border region, a statement said.



