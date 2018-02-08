Lebanese official: US envoy said Israel seeks no escalation in wall dispute

BEIRUT - A US envoy has assured Lebanese officials that Israel does not want an escalation over a dispute about a border wall, a senior Lebanese government official told Reuters on Thursday.



"Regarding the visit of the American envoy, he held talks regarding the wall with Israel and said there is no call for concern and there is no direction towards escalation. He assured the Lebanese that Israel does not want escalation," the senior Lebanese government official said.



