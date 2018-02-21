February 21 2018
|
Adar, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Premium

Lebanon arrests former ISIS financial official

By REUTERS
February 21, 2018 13:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanese intelligence arrested a man on Wednesday they believe was a financial official for ISIS in Syria, a security source said.

The Syrian, arrested in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, was responsible for collecting money for the militant group in Albu Kamal, a city in eastern Syria, before ISIS was routed from the area, the source said.

In November, the Syrian army and its allies recaptured Albu Kamal, ISIS's last significant town in Syria. Most IS members withdrew from the town during the battle.

The arrested man, whom the source identified only as Saud, entered Lebanon through a legal border crossing using his brother's identity. It was not clear when he entered the country and whether he was planning any militant activities, the source said.

Lebanese authorities say they have disrupted a number of IS plots in recent months. The last very big jihadist attack in Lebanon was a suicide bombing in Beirut in November 2015 which killed dozens.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 21, 2018
Poll: Israelis would still vote Likud into power

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut