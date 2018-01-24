January 25 2018
|
Shevat, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Lebanon detains suspected militant

By REUTERS
January 24, 2018 19:52




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanon has detained a suspected militant wanted over the killing of two army officers and attacks on the military near the town of Arsal in the northeast, the army said on Wednesday.

It said the detained man was Mohammed Ahmed Abdulghani al-Hujairi and that he was an associate of a Syrian militant wanted for the 2015 bomb attack on a Beirut cafe that killed dozens of people.

Lebanon has mostly escaped the violence unleashed by Syria's civil war since 2011, but militants held border areas near Arsal until military campaigns to oust them last year.

Lebanese authorities say they have foiled a number of Islamic State attacks and networks in the country since the 2015 bombings, but suicide attackers managed to strike in a Christian village in north Lebanon in 2016, killing several people.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 25, 2018
14 Palestinians arrested overnight by security forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 4 - 9
    Jerusalem
    8 - 12
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    9 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut