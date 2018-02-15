February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Lebanon tells US committed to calm at southern border

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 13:54




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - President Michel Aoun told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday that Lebanon was committed to preserving calm on its southern border and urged Washington to play an "effective role" to help resolve Beirut's land and maritime disputes with Israel.

Aoun urged the United States to "work on preventing Israel from continuing its assaults on Lebanese sovereignty" by land and sea, a statement from the presidency said. He said Lebanon was sticking by its internationally recognised borders, and rejected Israeli claims over a disputed maritime zone.


