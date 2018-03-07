Lebanon tribunal says enough evidence to proceed in Hariri assassination case

AMSTERDAM - The 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was a terrorist act, judges at the United Nations-backed tribunal in the Hague set up to investigate it said in a ruling on Wednesday.



The Special Tribunal for Lebanon also said that evidence presented by prosecutors "could" lead to the convictions of four suspects. That means lawyers for the four, who remain at large and are being tried in absentia, must present their defenses.



