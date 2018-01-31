January 31 2018
Lebanon will protect maritime borders from Israel

By REUTERS
January 31, 2018 16:48




BEIRUT - Lebanon vowed to protect its maritime borders from Israeli threats, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said on Wednesday.



"Lebanon will use all available methods to fend off the Israeli aggression that was announced today," he said in televised comments.

Israel described as "very provocative" a Lebanese offshore oil and gas exploration tender in disputed territory on the countries' maritime border, and urged international firms not to bid. Lebanese President Michel Aoun described the comments as "a threat."


