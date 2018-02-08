February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Lebanon's Aoun: Talks underway to 'prevent Israeli greed'

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 12:49




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that talks were underway "to prevent Israeli greed" amid bilateral disputes over a border wall and an offshore energy block in disputed waters.

"Communications are ongoing through the United Nations and friendly states to handle this issue... hoping that Israel does not escalate," Aoun told a cabinet session, according to his office.

"We will confront any attack" on Lebanon's territory or waters, he said.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 8, 2018
Attempted stabbing of soldier in West Bank

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut