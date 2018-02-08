Lebanon's Aoun: Talks underway to 'prevent Israeli greed'

BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that talks were underway "to prevent Israeli greed" amid bilateral disputes over a border wall and an offshore energy block in disputed waters.



"Communications are ongoing through the United Nations and friendly states to handle this issue... hoping that Israel does not escalate," Aoun told a cabinet session, according to his office.



"We will confront any attack" on Lebanon's territory or waters, he said.



Share on facebook Share on twitter