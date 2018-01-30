January 30 2018
|
Shevat, 14, 5778
|
Lebanon's Aoun urges stability after street protests

By REUTERS
January 30, 2018 15:54




BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday called on leaders to assume their responsibility in protecting the country's stability and security after a political row involving his son-in-law triggered street protests.

Supporters of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a long time political adversary of Aoun, set ablaze tires and blocked roads on Monday in protest against comments made by Aoun's son-in-law, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil who had called him "a thug".

In one incident, gunfire erupted near offices of Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) east of Beirut. The FPM and Berri's Amal movement traded blame over the incident.

"What happened on the ground is a big mistake based on (a previous) mistake," Aoun said in a statement.


