December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Liberman: Death penalty 'only appropriate punishment' for Halamish terrorist

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 27, 2017 09:13




Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called on the court to implement the death penalty for the terrorist who killed three Israelis in their home in Halamish.

"Today the verdict will be handed down to the terrorist who killed three members of the Salomon family in cold blood in the settlement of Halamish," said Liberman.

"The death sentence is the only appropriate punishment for such a despicable act. I call on the judges to demonstrate courage and hand down a death sentence to this terrorist. Jewish blood will not be abandoned! There is no place for terrorists, not even in prison."

In July, Omar al-Abed entered the home of the Saloman family in Halamish as they sat down for Friday night dinner. He stabbed the father and two of his children before an off duty soldier neutralized him.

