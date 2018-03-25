Liberman: ‘There will not be a nuclear Iran’

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman addressed the Iranian threat to Israel’s security on Sunday morning.



“The State of Israel is determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This is not just a slogan, not just words,” Liberman said. “There will be no Iranian military presence in Syria, and there will be no nuclear Iran. We are not just saying this; we mean what we’re saying.”



Liberman also addressed the scheduled “Million Man March” protest against the Israeli border fence in the Gaza Strip, scheduled for March 30th. “My advice to the world is not to panic. In every instance, we should remain cool-headed and determined. We are prepared for any eventuality. We are raising our readiness and will deal with any events as they happen.”







