Liberman: We will only support Haredi draft legislation made by Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote this morning on his Facebook account: "With regard to the ultra-Orthodox recruitment, Yisrael Beytenu's position is clear and transparent. We will only support legislation that will be formulated by the professional team established by the Defense Ministry. I ask you to adhere to one agenda only - the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. "



He added that "as a member of the coalition, Yisrael Beytenu is willing to compromise on many issues except for this one - the security of the State of Israel. Accordingly, any attempt to propose political action on this charged subject will be met with firm opposition by all our party members in the government and in the Knesset. I hope that everyone will be able to ignore electoral considerations and stick solely to security considerations."



