Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman decided Rabbis Shlomo Aviner and Shmuel Eliyahi will not be able to take part in IDF events due to their objection to women serving in the IDF, Israeli media reports.



The minister said on Saturday during a visit in Ashdod that ''there is no place for such sayings. Women had always been a part of the IDF.''



