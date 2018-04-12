April 12 2018
Nisan, 27, 5778
Liberman at Holocaust memorial ceremony: You will never succeed in breaking us

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 12, 2018 20:29
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told Israel's neighbors that they will not be able to destroy Israel and should instead learn to live alongside the Jewish state during a speech in honor of Holocaust Memorial Day at Yad Mordechai Kibbutz in southern Israel.

Liberman addressed the recent mass protests in Gaza, saying that Israel will defend itself against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Unfortunately, this war over our very right to exist as a Jewish and free state continues to this day," he said.

"We have the ability to stand and the ability and the right to defend ourselves. Therefore, my message to our neighbors from the south - you will never succeed in breaking us. The spirit, the hope and the faith that accompanied us during the Holocaust and during the War of Independence makes us stronger than our enemies and all those who hate us, from all prejudices. You have no chance.

"Change direction," Liberman asserted. "You will begin to think not about how to destroy the State of Israel but how to exist alongside the State of Israel."


