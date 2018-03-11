Likud sources optimistic about averting early elections, Liberman defiant

Likud sources believe it is possible to reach a final agreement on the haredi draft law's status before the 2019 budget is approved, they said Sunday night after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with coalition partners Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Kahlon, according to Maariv. Such a deal would avert the collapse of Netanyahu's coalition and avoid early elections.



United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni is scheduled to hold discussions and votes on the Budget Law tomorrow. Yisrael Beytenyu leader Avigdor Liberman, another coalition partner, is unwilling to compromise on passing the budget before coming to an agreement on the haredi draft law as of now, according to the sources.



