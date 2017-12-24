Lorde cancels planned Israel concert, organizers say

The organizers of international pop star Lorde's planned concert in Israel have announced that her performance scheduled for June has been canceled.



In an email, the organizers said the New Zealand born singer would explain the reason for her cancellation shortly on Twitter.



Last week it was reported that may be considering canceling hershow in Tel Aviv – just a few days after it was announced -- because of requests by BDS activists.



After two women wrote an open letter to the singer, urging her not to play, Lorde responded on Twitter that she was “considering all options.”



“Noted!” she wrote on in response to the letter. “Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too.”





