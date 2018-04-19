MK Azaria: Independence Day ceremony "clouded by Miri Regev's vanity"

Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria lambasted Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev over the Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl in a Twitter post Thursday morning.



"The ceremony was amazing," Azaria wrote. "But the ceremony was clouded by Miri Regev's vanity, factionalism, and settling personal accounts. She forgot that she is a public servant and that this is not her ceremony."



Regev is chairwoman of the Ministerial Committee for Ceremonies and Symbols, which is responsible for the ceremony.



This year's torch-lighting sparked significant controversy over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to address the event, the invitation of the President of Honduras and the ceremony's portrayal of the Holocaust.



