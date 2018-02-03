MK Ofer Shelah: Statesmanship needed to bring U.S back to the Middle East

MK Ofer Shelah [Yesh Atid] said on Saturday that the current tactical co-ordination level between Israel and Russia and the Israeli reactions to rockets fired from the Gaza Strip are lacking when one thinks about the potential deterioration on both fronts.



Shelah said that an act of statesmanship is needed to bring the US back to the Middle East and turn Israel into a partner in shaping the region, including post-Civil War Syria. He said these things during a cultural event held in Modiín.



Speaking out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Shelah said that Israel is responding to provocations from the Gaza Strip but is not trying to act in ways that will prevent ‘the next round’.



“Government Ministers, such as Minister Yisrael Katz, are calling on Netanyahu to act…but he is afraid and does not do anything – the result might be a war nobody wants,” Shelah said.

