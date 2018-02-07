February 07 2018
|
Shevat, 22, 5778
|
MK Yaakov Peri resigns from Knesset

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 7, 2018 15:07




MK Yaakov Peri (Yesh Atid) announced his resignation from Knesset on Wednesday.

In a statement, Peri, the former head of the Shin Bet and member of the Knesset since 2013, said, “In the past months there are those who are trying to undermine my credibility and long years of service to the State of Israel,” Peri said. “Due to the fact that these one-sided publications are casting a heavy shadow on my long years of service for the security of Israel and on the values of Yesh Atid, I have decided to take time out from my public life and resign from the Knesset.”

Peri, 73, served as the Minister of Science, Technology and Space from 2013 to 2014.

