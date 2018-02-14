February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
MKs to honor U.S. anti-BDS legislator

By
February 14, 2018 14:28




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The MKs of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and World Jewish Congress (WJC) will give a lifetime achievement award at a dinner at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel Thursday to South Carolina State Representative Alan Clemmons, who drafted the first bill prohibiting boycotting, divesting from, and sanctioning Israel.

The bill was the model for legislation that has passed in 25 US states and trillions of dollars have been regulated against the BDS movement as a result. He also authored and spearheaded the Israel Plank of the Republican platform, which set the stage for US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The event will also be co-sponsored by Israel 365.


February 14, 2018
