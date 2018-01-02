January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Macron asks Rouhani to show restraint, postpones foreign minister's visit

By REUTERS
January 2, 2018 23:07




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday to show restraint in dealing with protests, Macron’s office said in a statement.



The statement said Macron had expressed his concern to President Hassan Rouhani over the number of casualties in the six-day-old protests, and told him that freedom of speech and protest must be respected.



Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian’s planned trip to Tehran later this week was also postponed to a future date, the French presidency said.



Iranian media said Rouhani had asked France to act against Mujahideen exiles working against the Iranian establishment from Paris.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 3, 2018
Trump threatens to withhold funding to Palestinians

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 14
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    11 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut