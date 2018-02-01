February 01 2018
|
Shevat, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Macron says France will double investment in Tunisia over five years

By REUTERS
February 1, 2018 13:56




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



TUNIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he would push to double French investment in Tunisia over five years to buttress the country's faltering economy and its democratic transition.



"A number of companies have already confirmed their willingness to invest," Macron said in an address to the Tunisian parliament, without naming any firms.



Macron paid tribute to Tunisia's 2011 uprising and its efforts to build a democratic system, saying the challenge was now to "transform this cultural and democratic spring into a political, economic and social spring," that benefited all social classes.



The French president had pledged more than 270 million euros ($335 million) in new financing for Tunisia on Wednesday as he began a two-day state visit to the North African country.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 1, 2018
Report: Syrian army air attacks kill 28 in northwest

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    9 - 18
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut