April 19 2018
|
Iyar, 4, 5778
|
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes southern Iran, no casualties reported

By REUTERS
April 19, 2018 10:53
ANKARA - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Thursday struck Iran's southern province of Bushehr, which is home to a nuclear power plant, state television reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

"The quake hit the Kaki area in the province this morning," the television said.

Many houses in rural parts of the province are made of mud bricks, which have been known to crumble easily in quake-prone Iran.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the quake was felt in Bahrain and some other Gulf states.


