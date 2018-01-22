January 22 2018
Malaysia arrests two men linked to Islamic State over planned attacks

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 12:17




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has arrested two men believed to have links with militant group Islamic State, including one who allegedly walked around its capital armed with a knife aiming to kill Buddhist monks, police said on Monday.

The Muslim-majority Southeast Asian nation has been on high alert since gunmen linked to Islamic State (IS) launched several attacks in Jakarta, the capital of neighboring Indonesia, in January 2016.

The two suspects were arrested in two separate raids in December and January, on suspicion of planning to carry out acts of violence and promoting IS ideology.


