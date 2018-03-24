March 24 2018
|
Nisan, 8, 5778
|
Man arrested for burglarizing Patriots Gronkowski's home

By REUTERS
March 24, 2018 11:11
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and two men remain at large for burglarizing the Massachusetts home of New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski following the team's Super Bowl loss, police said.

Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Friday for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property, the Foxborough Police Department said on Facebook.

Police are still searching for Eric Tyrrell, 28, and Shayne Denn, 26, in connection with the burglary on Feb. 5, the day after Gronkowski's team's upset loss in the Super Bowl to the Eagles.

Gronkowski's chauffeur and security guard Robert Goon posted on Friday a photo of the two men on Twitter and wrote "You better hide I’m coming" after police announced the arrest.

An Apple Watch, a Rolex Watch and two rare coins from the 1800s have been recovered. Firearms owned by Goon have not yet been recovered, police said.


