Man arrested for shouting ‘Heil Hitler’ at visitors to concentration camp

By JTA
January 28, 2018




A man shouted “Heil Hitler”  and made the Nazi salute at a rabbi and his grandson, who were visiting the former concentration camp in Ebensee, Austria.

The man also shouted “Mein Volk, Mein Reich, mein Fuhrer,” the motto of the Nazi regime, during Friday’s incident, the AFP news agency reported.

The man was arrested by local police. He admitted to the charges, according to AFP.

The rabbi, identified in local reports as the chief rabbi of Vienna, had taken his grandson to a memorial at the camp, to where the rabbi’s father had been deported during the Holocaust.

It is against the law in Austria to express pro-Nazi sentiment or racist hate speech.


