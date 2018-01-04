Man charged with threatening to kill Trump during visit to Utah

A Utah man was charged on Wednesday with using a police tip line to threaten to kill President Donald Trump last month when Trump was visiting the western state.



A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City indicted Travis Luke Dominguez, 33, on two counts of threatening the president and other charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a written statement.



Dominguez, a resident of the Salt Lake City suburb of Midvale who was arrested on Sunday in nearby South Jordan, made his threats by posting to an online tip line for local police, Melodie Rydalch, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office, said in an email.



On December 4, Dominguez wrote, "I woke up and decided going to kill the president," adding that he expected to die at the hands of police, according to court papers.



