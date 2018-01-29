January 29 2018
|
Shevat, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Man dies in shooting at Portuguese school

By REUTERS
January 29, 2018 16:18




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LISBON - A man died after a shooting incident between relatives of two students at a primary school in Portugal's central coastal town of Nazare on Monday, police and local media said.

The shooting took place in the school yard during a clash between two family members, according to police commissioner Bruno Soares. The school was closed.

The wounded man died after being taken to hospital. He was 67-years-old, according to news agency Lusa.

The man who fired the shots was arrested by the police and the incident is under investigation, Soares said, adding that the man was aged around 40.

Shootings at schools in Portugal are extremely rare.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 29, 2018
German city Frankfurt cuts ties to banks that enable Israel boycotts

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 5 - 11
    Jerusalem
    8 - 14
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    8 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut