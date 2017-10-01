October 01 2017
|
Tishrai, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM Business & Innovation Israeli Politics Culture Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs

Two killed in stabbing at Marseille train station

By JPOST.COM STAFF
October 1, 2017 16:00




Two people were killed in a stabbing attack at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille on Sunday afternoon.

The assailant, who reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he carried out the stabbing, has been shot dead by police.

The City of Marseille tweeted that security forces were conducting an operation at the train station and encouraged people to avoid the area.


France's Minister of the Interior, Gerard Collomb, has announced that he is heading to Marseille following the incident.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content
Breaking news
October 1, 2017
Man killed after stabbing at Marseille train station

By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 21 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    21 - 29
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 21 - 27
    Jerusalem
    18 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    22 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut