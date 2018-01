Rabbi Raziel Shevach who was murdered in a drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank Tuesday evening was laid to rest on Wednesday in Havat Gilad.



Hundreds of people attended the funeral at the outpost located near the scene of the terror attack. He is the first person to be buried in the small settlement's cemetery.



Shevach, 35, leaves behind a wife and six children.



The perpetrators of the shooting have yet to be apprehended.

