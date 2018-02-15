February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Mandelblit: No shortcuts in Netanyahu decision

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 15, 2018 21:03

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said there can be "no shortcuts" in the process of his investiagation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "If I have to indict the prime minister, I will witho




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said there can be "no shortcuts" in the process of his investiagation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If I have to indict the prime minister, I will without doubt like any other prime minister. It is hard to indict any minister, but I will do it if it is right," he said.

The attorney general, speaking for the first time since Netanyahu was recommended for indictment of bribery, offered no time table on when his decision will occur, and also said Netanyahu definitely does not need to resign because of the police recommendations.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 15, 2018
White House cancels Trump trip to Orlando set for Friday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    14 - 20
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut