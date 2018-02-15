Mandelblit: No shortcuts in Netanyahu decision

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said there can be "no shortcuts" in the process of his investiagation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"If I have to indict the prime minister, I will without doubt like any other prime minister. It is hard to indict any minister, but I will do it if it is right," he said.



The attorney general, speaking for the first time since Netanyahu was recommended for indictment of bribery, offered no time table on when his decision will occur, and also said Netanyahu definitely does not need to resign because of the police recommendations.



