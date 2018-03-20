March 20 2018
Nisan, 4, 5778
Maryland high school on lockdown after shooting

By REUTERS
March 20, 2018 14:59
A Maryland high school was on lockdown following a shooting on Tuesday morning, the local school district said in a statement, but the incident has since been "contained."

The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, and it was not clear whether there were injuries.

The county sheriff's office confirmed an "incident" at the school and urged parents in a post on Twitter not to approach the school.

Great Mills is a town about 70 miles (113 km) south of Washington, D.C.


