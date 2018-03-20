Maryland high school on lockdown after shooting

A Maryland high school was on lockdown following a shooting on Tuesday morning, the local school district said in a statement, but the incident has since been "contained."



The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, and it was not clear whether there were injuries.



The county sheriff's office confirmed an "incident" at the school and urged parents in a post on Twitter not to approach the school.



Great Mills is a town about 70 miles (113 km) south of Washington, D.C.



