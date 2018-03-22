March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Mattis to Saudi leader: urgent need to find end to Yemen's war

By REUTERS
March 22, 2018 16:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday there was an urgent need to find a political solution to Yemen's war, as he voiced hope for a UN special envoy's peace efforts.

"We must also reinvigorate urgent efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the civil war in Yemen and we support you in this regard," Mattis said, offering his firm backing to Riyadh.

Asked by reporters at the start of his talks whether he would raise the issue of civilian casualties in Yemen, Mattis said: "We are going to end this war, that is the bottom line. And we are going to end it on positive terms for the people of Yemen but also security for the nations in the peninsula."


