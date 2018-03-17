March 17 2018
|
Nisan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

May says considering next steps after Russia expels British diplomats

By REUTERS
March 17, 2018 14:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain would consider its next steps alongside its allies in the coming days after Russia had earlier said it would expel 23 British diplomats.

"We will never tolerate a threat to the life of British citizens and others on British soil from the Russian Government. We can be reassured by the strong support we have received from our friends and allies around the world," May said at the Conservative Party's spring forum in London.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 17, 2018
Merkel defends German trade surplus, says trying to boost domestic demand

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 19 - 28
    Elat
    12 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut