December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Medical evacuations begin from Syria's Eastern Ghouta

By REUTERS
December 27, 2017 01:37




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



GENEVA - Medical evacuations have begun from the Syrian rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria said on its twitter account early on Wednesday, without giving details.

Almost 400,000 people in Eastern Ghouta are besieged by forces loyal to President Bashar Assad, and the United Nations has pleaded for his government to allow evacuation of around 500 patients who will die without urgent medical care.


Related Content
Breaking news
December 27, 2017
Lufthansa Tel Aviv-Munich flight makes emergency landing in Bulgaria

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 15
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut