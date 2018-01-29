January 29 2018
|
Shevat, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Meretz MK calls Likud MKs "friends of Nazis"

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 29, 2018 14:04




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg was removed from the hall while shouting "You're friends of Nazis!" at the crowd during a Knesset meeting regarding Israel's policy on asylum seekers.

In an interview on Army Radio later on Monday Zandberg said that she "will not apologize" for what she said, and that "It's time the Likud MKs' real faces were revealed.  They are crying out against those who disrespect the Holocaust, while simultaneously maintaining relationships with antisemitic European countries and Holocaust-denying political parties in Austria and Poland among others."

Earlier, Shula Keshet, an activist for asylum seekers' rights, was also removed from the hall.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 29, 2018
German city Frankfurt cuts ties to banks that enable Israel boycotts

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 5 - 11
    Jerusalem
    8 - 14
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    8 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut