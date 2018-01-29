Meretz MK calls Likud MKs "friends of Nazis"

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg was removed from the hall while shouting "You're friends of Nazis!" at the crowd during a Knesset meeting regarding Israel's policy on asylum seekers.



In an interview on Army Radio later on Monday Zandberg said that she "will not apologize" for what she said, and that "It's time the Likud MKs' real faces were revealed. They are crying out against those who disrespect the Holocaust, while simultaneously maintaining relationships with antisemitic European countries and Holocaust-denying political parties in Austria and Poland among others."



Earlier, Shula Keshet, an activist for asylum seekers' rights, was also removed from the hall.

Share on facebook Share on twitter