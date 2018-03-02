March 02 2018
|
Adar, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Merkel, Trump call for Syrian ceasefire to be implemented

By REUTERS
March 2, 2018 12:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a telephone call on Thursday that a UN Security Council resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria must be implemented immediately.

"Both agreed that the Syrian regime and its Russian and Iranian allies should promptly and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 2401 (2018). This resolution demands an immediate ceasefire in Syria," Merkel's spokesman said on Friday.

"The chancellor and the president are also concerned about Russian President Putin's latest remarks about arms developments and their negative impact on international arms control efforts," spokesman Steffen Seibert added in a statement.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 2, 2018
Active shooting reported at Central Michigan University

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut