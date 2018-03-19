March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Merkel to congratulate Putin on election victory soon, her spokesman says

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 12:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will soon congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on an election victory that extends his rule for another six years, her spokesman said on Monday.

"The chancellor will - as is usual in such cases - congratulate him. She will write a telegram very soon," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

He said he thought the telegram would mention the challenges in German-Russian relations.

"We have differences of opinion with Russia and we very clearly criticize Russia's policies on some issues - Ukraine, Syria," he said, but added that it was important to keep up contact with the Russian government and the president.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 19, 2018
Hebron shooter Azaria to be granted early release from prison

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 30
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 29
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    16 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut