February 07 2018
|
Shevat, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Merkel's conservatives, Social Democrats agree on coalition deal

By REUTERS
February 7, 2018 11:06




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed on a formal coalition deal, a conservative politician and a source involved in the negotiations said on Wednesday.

Another source could not confirm an agreement had been sealed, saying the parties were still at odds on some issues.

An agreement, if confirmed, would take Germany a step closer to a new government after more than four months of political uncertainty that has weakened Germany's role in international affairs and raised questions about how long Merkel will stay in her job.

However, any deal will still be subject to approval by the SPD's 464,000 members, who must approve it in a postal ballot before their party can move ahead and join another coalition with Merkel after serving as her junior partner from 2013.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 7, 2018
Israel finds severe H5N8 bird flu in wild bird

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 16 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut