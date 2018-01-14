January 14 2018
|
Tevet, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media

By REUTERS
January 14, 2018 03:16

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MEXICO CITY - A journalist was killed on Saturday in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, adding to a wave of violence in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers.

Carlos Dominguez was murdered Saturday afternoon in the city of Nuevo Laredo, state officials said in a statement. The attorney general's office has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the killing, including whether it was related to Dominguez's work as a journalist, the state said.

Dominguez was an independent journalist who wrote a political column. In one of his last publications, he lamented the growing political violence that has struck Mexico ahead of the presidential election in July.

Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, the governor of Tamaulipas, denounced the killing in a post on Twitter.

"My condolences to the family of the journalist Carlos Dominguez Rodriguez," he wrote. "My commitment to them and the journalistic community of Tamaulipas is that this murder will not go unpunished."

At least 67 media workers were killed worldwide in connection with their work in 2017, according to the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, which singled out Mexico as the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 14, 2018
UN willing to send more aid for Venezuelans in Colombia

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 12
    Jerusalem
    11 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut