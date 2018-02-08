February 08 2018
Shevat, 23, 5778
Mexico investigates banner touting drug cartel in capital

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 03:16




MEXICO CITY - Mexican officials said on Wednesday they were investigating a banner in Mexico City announcing a powerful drug cartel's arrival in the capital, long regarded as a safe haven from drug violence.



The large banner bearing the name Jalisco New Generation Cartel was spotted by local media on Tuesday hanging from an overpass in one of the city's principal thoroughfares. The United States regards the cartel as one of Mexico's most powerful drug gangs.



Several senators urged Mexico City officials to take action after the appearance of the banner, underscoring concern about rising crime in the capital.



National Security Commissioner Renato Sales said at a press conference on Wednesday that there have been no indications that the cartel was operating in Mexico City and he did not believe the banner was from the cartel. He acknowledged the presence of one organized crime group in the city.


