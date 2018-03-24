March 24 2018
|
Nisan, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Minister: French gendarme who traded places with hostage is dead

By REUTERS
March 24, 2018 09:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The French gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during a deadly supermarket siege in southwestern France on Friday has died, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

The gendarme, or policeman, had been left fighting for his life after being hit by gunfire inside the Super U supermarket in the town of Trebes before elite police raided the premises and killed the attacker, who had burst into the store yelling "Allahu Akbar."

"Dead for his country. France will never forget his heroism, bravery and sacrifice," Collomb said in a Twitter message in which he gave the gendarme's name, Arnaud Beltrame.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 24, 2018
Source: Police arrest second person linked to French attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 18
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut