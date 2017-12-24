Ministers vote for Jerusalem expulsion bill

The ministerial committee on legislation voted Sunday to advance a bill that would permit the minister of interior to remove the permanent residency status of Palestinian terrorists living in Jerusalem or the Golan.



The bill, sponsored by Likud MK Amir Ohana, would apply to Jerusalem or Golan residents involved in terrorism or who have been involved in terrorist activity.



The legislation is named after Mohammad Abu Tir, a Hamas member of the Palestinian parliament who has been repeatedly jailed by Israel due to his involvement in acts of terror. Abu Tir is known for his beard that he dyes orange.



