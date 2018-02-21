February 21 2018
|
Adar, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Premium

More pro-government forces arrive in Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS
February 21, 2018 16:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - A new batch of pro-Damascus forces arrived in Syria's Afrin region on Wednesday to help Kurdish fighters repel a Turkish offensive there, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

"New groups of popular forces arriving in Afrin to support the people in confronting ... the continued aggression of the Turkish regime," it said.

Turkey warned on Wednesday that militia fighters, allied to the Syrian government, would face "serious consequences" for going into Afrin to support the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 21, 2018
Poll: Israelis would still vote Likud into power

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut