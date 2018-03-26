Moscow on diplomat expulsions: We will react

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it would respond to the decision by a large number of Western states to expel Russian diplomats and it accused their governments of blindly following their British allies into confrontation with Moscow.



The ministry said in a statement that it viewed the expulsions, ordered in response to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the English city of Salisbury, as an unfriendly act and a provocative gesture.



Britain has blamed Russia for the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter Yulia, a charge Moscow denies.



Share on facebook Share on twitter