March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Moscow says U.S. trying to interfere in Russian election

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 11:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow had evidence that the United States was trying to interfere in the Russian presidential election, the RIA news agency quoted him as saying.



Russia holds a presidential election on March 18, which polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin should comfortably win.



The Interfax news agency cited Ryabkov as saying that the United States was trying to sow chaos in Russia and that US sanctions were aimed at destabilizing Russia.

US intelligence agencies accuse Moscow of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, something Russia denies. Moscow has been hit with new US sanctions as a result.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 5, 2018
Eight people held in Belgium suspected of preparing attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut