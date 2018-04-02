April 02 2018
Nisan, 17, 5778
Moscow says West, not Russia responsible for spat with the West

By REUTERS
April 2, 2018 13:28
MOSCOW - How far a row escalates between Moscow and the West over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain does not depend on Russia, its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news briefing on Monday.

In times of cold war there were some rules, but now Britain and the United States had dropped all propriety and were playing children's games, he said.

Russia has denied responsibility for the March 4 attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury.


